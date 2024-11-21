Worley Limited’s AGM Resolutions and Strategic Moves

Worley Limited (AU:WOR) has released an update.
Worley Limited has successfully passed several resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and approval of the Employee Share Plan, despite a significant opposition to some proposals. The proposal to reduce the maximum board size was withdrawn due to insufficient shareholder support. Investors in Worley may find this as an indicator of the company’s ongoing strategic adjustments and governance practices.
