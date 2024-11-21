Worley Limited’s AGM Resolutions and Strategic Moves

Worley Limited (AU:WOR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Worley Limited has successfully passed several resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and approval of the Employee Share Plan, despite a significant opposition to some proposals. The proposal to reduce the maximum board size was withdrawn due to insufficient shareholder support. Investors in Worley may find this as an indicator of the company’s ongoing strategic adjustments and governance practices.

For further insights into AU:WOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.