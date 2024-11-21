News & Insights

Stocks

Worley Limited’s AGM Resolutions and Strategic Moves

November 21, 2024 — 12:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Worley Limited (AU:WOR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Worley Limited has successfully passed several resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and approval of the Employee Share Plan, despite a significant opposition to some proposals. The proposal to reduce the maximum board size was withdrawn due to insufficient shareholder support. Investors in Worley may find this as an indicator of the company’s ongoing strategic adjustments and governance practices.

For further insights into AU:WOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WYGPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.