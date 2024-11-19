Workhorse Group reports Q3 EPS (98c) vs. ($2.84) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $2.5M vs. $3.0M last year. “We continue to make steady progress on several fronts here at Workhorse,” said Company CEO Rick Dauch. “Securing a three-year Master Framework Agreement with FedEx is an extremely important and commercially validating milestone for us as an emerging commercial EV company. We have already built and shipped the first 15 trucks under this agreement and believe we will earn a larger order from FedEx in 2025. We also recently announced several new purchase orders with independent FedEx Ground contractors and are working diligently to convert the positive conversations and vehicle demos we are having with both contractors and other fleets into firm purchase orders. I’m excited to announce that that we have been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) contract, which further expands our reach by enabling federal government agencies that desire to purchase our vehicles the ability to more easily procure Workhorse vehicles. We continue to see the industry slowly, but steadily, shifting towards zero-emissions, especially in California and other key regions across the country. Workhorse stands ready as a capable and reliable partner to help businesses and government owned fleets execute on their sustainability initiatives.”

