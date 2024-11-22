Workhorse Group price target lowered to $1 from $1.25 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on Workhorse Group (WKHS) to $1 from $1.25 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results missed revenue forecasts while its shrinking market cap is crimping the management’s ability to raise capital and forcing the team to reduce costs, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds that it will look for Workhorse management to achieve reduced equity dilution and improve revenue growth before revisiting its rating.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WKHS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.