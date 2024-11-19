Workhorse Group awarded General Services Administration contract

Workhorse Group (WKHS) “announced that it has been added to the GSA Schedule by being awarded a General Services Administration, GSA, Government Fleet Contract through its dealer, Colonial Fleet Electrification. This milestone allows federal government agencies to streamline procurement of Workhorse’s American-made electric commercial vehicles in the W56 platform, enhancing their access to reliable, efficient, transportation solutions from American companies. The GSA contract, GS-30F-RA005, is listed under Special Item Number (SIN) 493E, making Workhorse vehicles readily available for agencies with access to the GSAFleet.gov platform. This designation follows a comprehensive review of Workhorse’s production capabilities, quality systems, testing and inspection processes, and the manufacturing standards at the Company’s Union City, Indiana facility, known as the Workhorse Ranch.”

