News & Insights

Stocks

Workday price target raised to $330 from $315 at Morgan Stanley

November 27, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Workday (WDAY) to $330 from $315 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. After “yet again lowering their medium term outlook, albeit modestly” from the 15% for FY26/FY27 talked about at its analyst day in September to a 14% subscription revenue growth view for FY26, Workday management “likely loses a good deal of investor confidence, and adds credence to the bear case,” the analyst says. However, the durability of the base and upsell potential of a broadening solution set is “underpriced” at current levels, the analyst argues.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WDAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.