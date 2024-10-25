Woomera Mining Secures Key Mongolian Project

Woomera Mining Ltd. (AU:WML) has released an update.

Woomera Mining Ltd. has entered a significant agreement with Kincora Copper to potentially acquire full ownership of the Bronze Fox Project in Mongolia’s Southern Gobi copper belt. The company has also initiated a diamond drilling program and secured $2 million through a share placement plan to fund its exploration activities. With a successful application for tax credits and the appointment of a new Managing Director, Woomera is strategically positioned for growth in the copper-gold mining sector.

