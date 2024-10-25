News & Insights

Stocks

Woomera Mining Secures Key Mongolian Project

October 25, 2024 — 01:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Woomera Mining Ltd. (AU:WML) has released an update.

Woomera Mining Ltd. has entered a significant agreement with Kincora Copper to potentially acquire full ownership of the Bronze Fox Project in Mongolia’s Southern Gobi copper belt. The company has also initiated a diamond drilling program and secured $2 million through a share placement plan to fund its exploration activities. With a successful application for tax credits and the appointment of a new Managing Director, Woomera is strategically positioned for growth in the copper-gold mining sector.

For further insights into AU:WML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.