News & Insights

Stocks

WonderFi Achieves Record Growth in Crypto Trading

December 03, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WonderFi Technologies Inc (TSE:WNDR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

WonderFi Technologies Inc. reported record-breaking achievements in November 2024, with significant increases in client assets, user registrations, and trading volumes on its crypto platforms, Bitbuy and Coinsquare. The company saw a 141% rise in revenue and interest income, driven by strong market momentum and promotional efforts. These milestones underscore WonderFi’s position as a leading platform in the crypto trading space.

For further insights into TSE:WNDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.