WonderFi Achieves Record Growth in Crypto Trading

WonderFi Technologies Inc (TSE:WNDR) has released an update.

WonderFi Technologies Inc. reported record-breaking achievements in November 2024, with significant increases in client assets, user registrations, and trading volumes on its crypto platforms, Bitbuy and Coinsquare. The company saw a 141% rise in revenue and interest income, driven by strong market momentum and promotional efforts. These milestones underscore WonderFi’s position as a leading platform in the crypto trading space.

