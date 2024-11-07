News & Insights

Wolverine World Wide reports Q3 EPS 28c, consensus 22c

November 07, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $440.2M, consensus $421.44M. “In Q3, we delivered better-than-expected revenue and earnings – led by Merrell and Saucony outpacing our forecast – as we continue to make progress on our plan to turnaround and transform the Company for the future,” said CEO Chris Hufnagel. “We drove another quarter of record gross margin and more than doubled earnings versus last year. Today, we’re moving forward with a stronger platform for growth – a rationalized portfolio of authentic brands positioned in attractive categories, a much healthier balance sheet with our restructuring and stabilization efforts largely behind us, and finally, a talented, aligned, and motivated team driving the business each day.”

