Wolverine Trades Above 200 & 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW has shown solid upward momentum, currently trading above both its 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA), key indicators of price stability and long-term bullish trends. In yesterday’s trading session, WWW closed at $17.24, surpassing its 200-day SMA of $11.65 and 50-day SMA of $14.33. This technical strength, coupled with continued momentum, signals positive market sentiment and growing investor confidence in WWW's financial health and growth potential.



Shares of the company have seen an impressive price increase over the past month, climbing 22.3% and surpassing the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry’s 3.9% growth. This is owing to its enhanced operational efficiency and product initiatives, which have also helped it outperform the broader Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 index’s respective growth of 6.8% and 5.4% in the same period.



This impressive uptick has left many investors wondering if they missed out on a lucrative opportunity or if there is still potential for growth. This leading apparel and footwear retailer is inching toward its 52-week high of $18.51 attained on Oct. 4, 2024, reflecting strong investor confidence and market optimism about its future.



WWW Fuels Growth on Product Innovation & Financial Strength

Wolverine has made significant investments in demand generation, particularly in marketing and advertising, which have greatly enhanced brand visibility, strengthened customer loyalty and fueled sales growth. The company’s focus on delivering innovative and trend-forward products has strongly resonated with consumers, showcasing its commitment to staying relevant in the market.



Saucony, one of Wolverine’s flagship brands, exemplifies the success of this strategy with popular product launches like the Triumph 22 and Hurricane 24, both experiencing high consumer demand. In the second quarter of 2024, Saucony's revenue contribution increased by 900 basis points year over year, with e-commerce sales exceeding 20% growth. Other brands like Merrell and Sweaty Betty have solidified their market positions through product improvements and targeted consumer engagement.



Wolverine has made significant progress in reducing its debt, resulting in a healthier balance sheet. By the end of the second quarter, the company's net debt was $666 million, reflecting a $270-million decrease from the previous year. This proactive debt reduction strategy enhances the company's financial flexibility and supports strategic investments in growth initiatives.



In the second quarter, Wolverine achieved a 400-basis-point increase in the adjusted gross margin, reaching 43.1%. This improvement underscores the company’s strong profitability, driven by effective cost management, efficient inventory control and targeted pricing strategies, reinforcing its path toward long-term financial stability.

Wolverine’s Growth Prospectus in 2024

WWW is well-positioned for robust growth in 2024, leveraging its strong market presence to enhance profitability. The company expects a significant boost in its gross margin, projecting an adjusted figure of 44.5% at the mid-point, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 460 basis points.



Adjusted selling and general administrative expenses are anticipated to decline to $640 million, or 37.5% of sales, from the $716 million reported in 2023. The adjusted operating margin is also forecast to improve to 7.4%, suggesting a 350-basis-point year-over-year increase.



For the third quarter, Wolverine anticipates the gross margin to reach 45%, indicating a 300-basis-point year-over-year increase. The company projects further improvements in both operating margin and earnings, estimating an adjusted operating margin of 7% and adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents.



Overall, adjusted earnings per share for the year are expected between 75 cents and 85 cents, an increase from the previous guidance of 65-85 cents despite a projected 10-cent negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations. Notably, Wolverine delivered adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share in 2023.

WWW Stock’s Attractive Valuation

From a valuation perspective, Wolverine’s shares present an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.84, which is below the industry’s average of 2.21, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector. A Value Score of B further validates its appeal.



Soft Consumer Demand Acts as Hurdle for Wolverine

Wolverine recognizes the challenging macroeconomic environment, which continues to pressure consumer demand. The company is concerned about economic headwinds and shifting spending patterns, leading to revenue declines across most of its divisions and brands.



In the second quarter, overall revenues fell 27.8% year over year to $425.2 million. The Active Group's revenues dropped 20.2%, the Work Group declined 10.9% and the Other segment saw an 83.8% drop. Merrell's revenues fell 19.2%, Saucony's by 28% and Wolverine's by 3.1%. The international business dropped 19.3%.



Direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenues declined 14.4% year over year, as Wolverine continues to face a tough global wholesale and DTC environment. Management forecasts a 13.2-14.2% revenue decline for 2024, projecting $1.71-$1.73 billion. Third-quarter revenues are expected to fall 11% year over year to $420 million.

Conclusion

Investors may consider the WWW stock due to its recent solid upward momentum and technical strength, as reflected in its performance above key moving averages, signaling positive market sentiment. The company has enhanced brand visibility and customer loyalty through marketing and innovative product launches, particularly with its flagship brand Saucony. Wolverine's proactive debt reduction and improved profitability margins indicate a healthier financial position, paving the way for growth.



While there are challenges in consumer demand, the stock remains attractively valued, with potential for long-term investment amid market optimism. It currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks are Nordstrom Inc. JWN, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and Crocs, Inc. CROX.



Nordstrom is a leading fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The company offers an extensive selection of both branded and private-label merchandise. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordstrom’s fiscal 2024 sales indicates growth of 0.6% from the fiscal 2023 reported figure. JWN has a negative trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.8%.



Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. ANF delivered a 16.8% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 63.4% and 13.1%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 reported levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28%.



Crocs offers a wide variety of footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips and slides that cater to people of all ages. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 6.9% and 4.1%, respectively, from the 2023 reported figures. CROX has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.9%.

