News & Insights

Stocks

Wolfspeed price target lowered to $17 from $20 at JPMorgan

November 07, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee lowered the firm’s price target on Wolfspeed (WOLF) to $17 from $20 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares post the fiscal Q1 report. While Wolfspeed had taken one step forward entering the earnings print having announced the CHIPS Act grant in October, partly easing investor concerns relative to the balance sheet, management’s disclosures of a worsening demand backdrop relative to electric vehicles and power devices as well as materials is now likely to diminish the confidence around stabilization that was starting to build with investors, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WOLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WOLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.