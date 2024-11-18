Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe to depart

Wolfspeed (WOLF) announced that its board of directors has determined and agreed with Gregg Lowe that he will depart this month from his roles as Wolfspeed’s president and CEO and as a member of the board. The board is conducting a search to identify a permanent CEO with the support of a global executive search firm. The board has appointed Thomas Werner, chairman of the board, as executive chairman while the board works to identify Wolfspeed’s next CEO. Werner will oversee the continued execution of Wolfspeed’s strategy in close alignment with Wolfspeed’s senior leadership team, the board and the board’s operations and finance committees. Following Werner’s appointment as executive chairman, board member Stacy Smith was appointed as lead independent director.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WOLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.