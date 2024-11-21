Wolfspeed Appoints Thomas Werner as Executive Chair

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
An announcement from Wolfspeed ( (WOLF) ) is now available.
Thomas H. Werner has been appointed as the Executive Chair of Wolfspeed, Inc., with a lucrative compensation package including a $150,000 monthly salary and monthly restricted stock units valued at $225,000. These RSUs are based on the company’s stock performance and vest annually, providing an enticing blend of salary and equity that aligns Werner’s interests with the company’s growth. His role is at-will, reflecting flexibility for both Werner and the company.
