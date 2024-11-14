News & Insights

Wolfe starts AbbVie at Outperform, says valuation an attractive entry point

November 14, 2024 — 06:55 pm EST

Wolfe Research initiated coverage of AbbVie (ABBV) with an Outperform rating and $205 price target The firm noted that AbbVie sounded “quite confident” on immuno-inflammation contracting for 2025 on its Q3 earnings call. With outperformance expected for the company’s core I&I business and the recent share pullback following emraclidine’s Phase 2 failure in Schizophrenia, the firm would argue the current valuation is an increasingly attractive entry point.

