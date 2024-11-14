News & Insights

Wolfe Research starts BioMarin at Outperform given its blockbuster with Voxzogo

November 14, 2024 — 06:50 pm EST

Wolfe Research initiated coverage of BioMarin (BMRN) with an Outperform rating and $95 price target With limited downside risk following recent share pullback, a new management team, and robust growth potential for lead asset Voxzogo , along with its legacy Enzyme Replacement Therapy business, the firm contends that there’s a lot to like about shares at current levels, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Read More on BMRN:

