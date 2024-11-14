Wolfe Research starts BioMarin at Outperform given its blockbuster with Voxzogo

Wolfe Research initiated coverage of BioMarin (BMRN) with an Outperform rating and $95 price target With limited downside risk following recent share pullback, a new management team, and robust growth potential for lead asset Voxzogo , along with its legacy Enzyme Replacement Therapy business, the firm contends that there’s a lot to like about shares at current levels, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BMRN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.