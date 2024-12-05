Wolfe downgrades Ford to Underperform on cyclical pressures, cost outlook

As previously reported, Wolfe Research downgraded Ford (F) to Underperform from Peer Perform with an $8 price target While the firm expects 2025 to be challenging for all automakers, it sees the “most downside risk to Ford,” the analyst tells investors. The cyclical challenges around potential price deflation and the non-repeat of inventory restocking are exacerbated by Ford’s inventory build in the fourth quarter, argues the analyst, who believes cyclical pressures and an uncertain cost outlook are not reflected in Street estimates and expects 2025 guidance to “disappoint.”

