WM, Stericycle expect to complete merger on November 4

November 01, 2024 — 11:25 am EDT

In a regulatory filing, Waste Management (WM) disclosed that on October 30, the company and Stericycle (SRCL) received requisite approval for the closing of their merger from the Competition Bureau of Canada pursuant to the Canadian Competition Act. “Accordingly, all conditions to closing with respect to antitrust and foreign direct investment laws have been satisfied in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement. Subject to the satisfaction of the remaining conditions to closing, the Company, Merger Sub and Stericycle expect to complete the Merger on November 4,” the filing stated.

Read More on WM:

Stocks mentioned

SRCL
WM

