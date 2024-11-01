WM, Stericycle expect to complete merger on November 4

In a regulatory filing, Waste Management (WM) disclosed that on October 30, the company and Stericycle (SRCL) received requisite approval for the closing of their merger from the Competition Bureau of Canada pursuant to the Canadian Competition Act. “Accordingly, all conditions to closing with respect to antitrust and foreign direct investment laws have been satisfied in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement. Subject to the satisfaction of the remaining conditions to closing, the Company, Merger Sub and Stericycle expect to complete the Merger on November 4,” the filing stated.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.