WM price target raised to $250 from $235 at Truist

October 29, 2024 — 03:50 pm EDT

Truist raised the firm’s price target on WM (WM) to $250 from $235 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following “upside” Q3 results. The firm said the quarter and FY24 guidance raise was driven by “stronger” performance in the solid waste business. Truist told investors in a research note that it could envision modest 2025 accretion from the Stericycle acquisition as an incremental tailwind and added that the firm was “encouraged” to hear a slightly more bullish view on potential cost synergies than previously communicated.

