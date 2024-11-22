Wizz Air Shares Transferred in Strategic Custodial Shift

Wizz Air Holdings (GB:WIZZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wizz Air Holdings has announced a transaction involving the transfer of 560,000 ordinary shares from Vaxco Holding’s account at JP Morgan to a new account at Kathrein Privatbank AG, with no change in beneficial ownership. This move highlights the strategic shifts in custodial arrangements by key managerial personnel.

For further insights into GB:WIZZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.