Wizz Air Shares Transferred in Strategic Custodial Shift

Wizz Air Holdings (GB:WIZZ) has released an update.
Wizz Air Holdings has announced a transaction involving the transfer of 560,000 ordinary shares from Vaxco Holding’s account at JP Morgan to a new account at Kathrein Privatbank AG, with no change in beneficial ownership. This move highlights the strategic shifts in custodial arrangements by key managerial personnel.
