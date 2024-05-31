WiseTech Director Richard White Adjusts Shares

Wisetech Global Ltd. (AU:WTC) has released an update.

WiseTech Global Limited’s Director Richard White has altered his stake in the company through on-market trades, selling a portion of his indirect holdings. Between May 24 and May 30, 2024, White’s interest decreased by 355,352 ordinary shares at an average price of $98.12 per share, leaving him with an indirect interest in 119,292,706 shares through RealWise Holdings Pty Limited.

