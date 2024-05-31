News & Insights

Stocks

WiseTech Director Richard White Adjusts Shares

May 31, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wisetech Global Ltd. (AU:WTC) has released an update.

WiseTech Global Limited’s Director Richard White has altered his stake in the company through on-market trades, selling a portion of his indirect holdings. Between May 24 and May 30, 2024, White’s interest decreased by 355,352 ordinary shares at an average price of $98.12 per share, leaving him with an indirect interest in 119,292,706 shares through RealWise Holdings Pty Limited.

For further insights into AU:WTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WTCHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.