Wise PLC Announces Voting Rights and Shareholder Structure

Wise PLC Class A (GB:WISE) has released an update.

Wise PLC announced its current total voting rights, revealing a mix of Class A and Class B shares, with CEO Kristo Käärmann holding a significant portion. However, his voting power is capped under company rules to maintain balanced governance. The total exercisable voting rights now stand at 2.7 billion, reflecting these adjustments.

For further insights into GB:WISE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.