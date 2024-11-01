News & Insights

Wise PLC Announces Voting Rights and Shareholder Structure

November 01, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

Wise PLC Class A (GB:WISE) has released an update.

Wise PLC announced its current total voting rights, revealing a mix of Class A and Class B shares, with CEO Kristo Käärmann holding a significant portion. However, his voting power is capped under company rules to maintain balanced governance. The total exercisable voting rights now stand at 2.7 billion, reflecting these adjustments.

