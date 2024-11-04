Wisdom Wealth Faces Auditor Change Amidst Trading Suspension

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited (HK:0007) has released an update.

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited has announced a change in auditors after Cheng & Cheng Limited resigned due to disagreements over outstanding audit matters concerning cash transfers related to convertible bonds. The company is facing continued trading suspension, highlighting significant financial scrutiny and the need for clarity in its financial dealings.

