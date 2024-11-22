News & Insights

Stocks

Wipro’s Bonus Share Issue Gains Shareholder Approval

November 22, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wipro (WIT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wipro Limited has successfully passed a resolution to issue bonus equity shares following a postal ballot conducted via remote e-voting, which received the requisite majority approval from shareholders. The move is expected to enhance shareholder value by increasing the number of shares held by existing investors. This decision reflects Wipro’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders and may spark increased interest in its stock on major exchanges.

For further insights into WIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.