Wipro’s Bonus Share Issue Gains Shareholder Approval

Wipro Limited has successfully passed a resolution to issue bonus equity shares following a postal ballot conducted via remote e-voting, which received the requisite majority approval from shareholders. The move is expected to enhance shareholder value by increasing the number of shares held by existing investors. This decision reflects Wipro’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders and may spark increased interest in its stock on major exchanges.

