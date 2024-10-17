News & Insights

Markets

Wipro Q2 Profit Rises 21.3%, But Revenue Down 1.0%

October 17, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - India-based software services company Wipro Ltd. (WIT) reported Thursday that second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders was 32.09 billion Indian rupees or $383 million, up 21.3 percent from last year's 26.67 billion rupees.

Earnings per share were 6.12 rupees or $0.07, up 21.3 percent from 5.04 rupees last year.

Gross revenues for the quarter grew to 223.12 billion rupees or $2.66 billion, down 1.0 percent from 225.16 billion rupees a year ago.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company said it expects revenue from the IT Services business to be in the range of $2.607 billion to $2.660 billion, translating to a sequential decline of 2.0% to 0.0% in constant currency terms.

Wipro's Board of Directors also recommended issue of bonus shares to shareholders (including stock dividend to ADS holders) in the ratio of 1:1 (1 equity share for every 1 equity share held), subject to approval of shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.