Winson Holdings Reports Expected Loss Amid Rising Costs

November 08, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Winson Holdings Hong Kong Ltd (HK:6812) has released an update.

Winson Holdings Hong Kong Ltd has issued a profit warning, expecting a significant swing from a HK$15.6 million profit to a HK$7 million loss before income tax for the six months ending September 2024. The company attributes this downturn to increased direct labor costs, heightened price competition, and rising general operating expenses. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the company finalizes its unaudited interim results, expected in late November 2024.

