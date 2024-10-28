Winshine Science Plans New Share Option Scheme

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. (HK:0209) has released an update.

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. is set to hold a special general meeting on November 19, 2024, in Hong Kong to discuss a proposed New Share Option Scheme. This scheme aims to authorize the issuance of shares up to 10% of the company’s current stock, with a 3% cap specifically for service providers. Investors should watch this development, as it could impact the company’s stock liquidity and employee incentives.

For further insights into HK:0209 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.