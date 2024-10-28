News & Insights

Winshine Science Plans New Share Option Scheme

October 28, 2024 — 05:16 am EDT

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. (HK:0209) has released an update.

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. is set to hold a special general meeting on November 19, 2024, in Hong Kong to discuss a proposed New Share Option Scheme. This scheme aims to authorize the issuance of shares up to 10% of the company’s current stock, with a 3% cap specifically for service providers. Investors should watch this development, as it could impact the company’s stock liquidity and employee incentives.

