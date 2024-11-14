Winking Studios Announces Leadership Reshuffle

Winking Studios Limited (SG:WKS) has released an update.

Winking Studios Limited has announced significant changes to its board, effective from November 14, 2024. Johnny Jan steps down as Executive Chairman while retaining his roles as Executive Director and CEO, with Lim Heng Choon becoming the new Independent and Non-Executive Chairman. Additionally, Oliver Yen joins as Finance Director and CFO, and Daniel Widdicombe is appointed as an Independent and Non-Executive Director.

