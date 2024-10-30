Wingstop reports Q3 domestic SSS up 20.9%

In Q3: System-wide sales increased 39.4% to $1.2B; 106 net new openings; Domestic restaurant AUV increased to $2.1M; Domestic same store sales increased 20.9%; Digital sales increased to 69.0% of system-wide sales.
