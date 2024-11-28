News & Insights

Wingara AG Limited’s Revenue Surges Despite Continued Losses

November 28, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Wingara Ag Ltd. (AU:WNR) has released an update.

Wingara AG Limited has reported a significant 332% increase in revenues for the half-year ending September 2024, reaching $2.63 million, while successfully reducing its losses by 65% compared to the previous year. Despite the financial improvements, the company did not declare any dividends during this period. Investors may find the substantial revenue growth a promising indicator of the company’s potential trajectory in the market.

