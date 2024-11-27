Wing Yip Food opens at $4.00, IPO priced at $4.00

Wing Yip Food (WYHG), a meat product processing company through its operating subsidiaries in mainland China, priced its initial public offering of 2.050M American depositary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per ADS. The ADSs are listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “WYHG.” Dawson James Securities and D. Boral Capital are acting as the underwriters for the offering.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.