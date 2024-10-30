Winchester Energy Cuts Costs, Eyes New Opportunities

Winchester Energy Ltd (AU:WEL) has released an update.

Winchester Energy Ltd has implemented a cost reduction program that significantly decreased staff and production costs, despite a 20.7% drop in production due to unscheduled outages. The company is optimistic about improving cash flow with normal production volumes expected to resume. Additionally, Winchester is exploring new project opportunities, aiming to maximize shareholder value.

