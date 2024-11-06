WIN Metals Unveils Promising Results at Butchers Creek

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.

WIN Metals Ltd has reported promising initial drill results from its Butchers Creek Gold Project, revealing significant gold mineralization. The drilling program, which consists of 25 holes, aims to boost resource confidence and explore extensions, with early results indicating high-grade zones and potential for resource growth. Investors can anticipate ongoing updates as the exploration continues.

