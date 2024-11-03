News & Insights

Stocks

WIN Metals Director Expands Shareholding in Strategic Move

November 03, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.

Johannes Stig Norregaard, a director at WIN Metals Ltd, has increased his stake in the company by converting 303,000 performance rights into ordinary shares. This move, which comes as part of the company’s equity incentive plan, raises Norregaard’s total shareholding to over 1 million shares. Such developments can be a key interest for investors tracking insider activities and stock performance of WIN Metals Ltd.

For further insights into AU:WIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.