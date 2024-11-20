WIN Metals Acquires Butchers Creek Gold Project

Meteoric Resources NL (AU:MEI) has released an update.

WIN Metals Ltd has successfully acquired the Butchers Creek Gold Project from Meteoric Resources, marking a strategic move to enhance its gold asset portfolio. The project boasts a significant mineral resource estimate of 357,000 ounces of gold and a rich production history. This acquisition aligns with WIN’s strategic direction to unlock shareholder value and expand its presence in the gold market.

