Wilton Resources Extends Key Share Sale Agreement

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited has agreed to extend its sale and re-purchase agreement with Mr. Chong Thim Pheng concerning 300 million shares of its subsidiary, PT Wilton Makmur Indonesia Tbk. The deal’s completion hinges on either the confirmation of gold production by PT WMI or a purchase request from CTP. This strategic move reflects Wilton’s ongoing efforts to optimize its asset management and shareholder value.

