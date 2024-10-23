News & Insights

Stocks

Wilton Resources Extends Key Share Sale Agreement

October 23, 2024 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited (SG:5F7) has released an update.

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited has agreed to extend its sale and re-purchase agreement with Mr. Chong Thim Pheng concerning 300 million shares of its subsidiary, PT Wilton Makmur Indonesia Tbk. The deal’s completion hinges on either the confirmation of gold production by PT WMI or a purchase request from CTP. This strategic move reflects Wilton’s ongoing efforts to optimize its asset management and shareholder value.

For further insights into SG:5F7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.