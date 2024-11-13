Wilson Bank Expands in Cookeville with F&M Branch Acquisition

Wilson Bank Holding Company ( (WBHC) ) has issued an update.

Wilson Bank & Trust is set to expand its presence in Cookeville, Tennessee by acquiring a branch from F&M Bank, enhancing its service capabilities and community ties. Expected to close in the first half of 2025, this acquisition involves $35 million in deposits and various loan accounts. The strategic move aligns with F&M Bank’s focus on core markets while allowing Wilson Bank & Trust to deepen its commitment to Cookeville’s dynamic market. Both banks are working through customary regulatory approvals to finalize the deal.

