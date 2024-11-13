News & Insights

Stocks

Wilson Bank Expands in Cookeville with F&M Branch Acquisition

November 13, 2024 — 11:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wilson Bank Holding Company ( (WBHC) ) has issued an update.

Wilson Bank & Trust is set to expand its presence in Cookeville, Tennessee by acquiring a branch from F&M Bank, enhancing its service capabilities and community ties. Expected to close in the first half of 2025, this acquisition involves $35 million in deposits and various loan accounts. The strategic move aligns with F&M Bank’s focus on core markets while allowing Wilson Bank & Trust to deepen its commitment to Cookeville’s dynamic market. Both banks are working through customary regulatory approvals to finalize the deal.

For detailed information about WBHC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.