Willis Lease subsidiary enters into master services agreement with McDermott

November 20, 2024 — 07:25 am EST

Willis Lease (WLFC) Finance announces its subsidiary, Willis Sustainable Fuels, has entered into a master services agreement, MSA, with McDermott for early engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) related services for its SAF initiative. The agreement commences with WSFL’s first planned SAF facility, supported by the UK Government’s Advanced Fuels Fund, with a capacity of producing 50,000 litres per day of SAF in Teesside, with the parties intending to enter into a sole-source negotiation of the EPC scope in 2025. WSFL intends to deploy technology which produces next-generation SAF, either Biogas-to-Liquid or Power-to-Liquid, depending on the feedstock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

