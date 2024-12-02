Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $195 from $165 at Argus

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $195 from $165 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Argus believes that Williams-Sonoma’s industry-leading digital marketing and social media expertise will help the company to better engage U.S. and international customers and provide a platform to hatch new growth businesses, including sales of furniture to hotels, restaurants, and sporting venues, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects Williams-Sonoma to keep growing for several reasons, the main one being that Laura Alber and the company’s designers have shown that they can maintain their rare knack for building brands.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.