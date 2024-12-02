Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $195 from $165 at Argus

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $195 from $165 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Argus believes that Williams-Sonoma’s industry-leading digital marketing and social media expertise will help the company to better engage U.S. and international customers and provide a platform to hatch new growth businesses, including sales of furniture to hotels, restaurants, and sporting venues, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects Williams-Sonoma to keep growing for several reasons, the main one being that Laura Alber and the company’s designers have shown that they can maintain their rare knack for building brands.

