Will Sponsorship Deal for FIFA World Cup Fuel Verizon's Stock Growth?

Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ recently announced that it has been named the Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor for the FIFA Men’s World Cup 26. The mega event, starting on June 11, 2026, will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.



FIFA has updated the tournament format as now there will be 48 teams. Previously, there were only 32 teams. A total of 104 games will be played across 16 cities, including 11 stadiums in the United States, making it the largest World Cup event ever held. FIFA expects a significant number of international visitors, along with players and team officials. FIFA has opted to rely on Verizon’s network to support such a large-scale operation.



Network connectivity has become an indispensable element of modern sports events around the world. Services like mobile ticketing, in-seat food ordering facilities, access to interactive apps and the availability of live game insights ensure a more convenient and engaging experience for viewers. Moreover, it can also be utilized for crowd management and enhancing security systems at the venue.



Verizon’s industry-leading network portfolio is expected to match such extensive requirements. The company will install a program tailored to the needs of international visitors. Consistent network services will be readily available for fans upon their arrival in the United States and Canada. FIFA is committed to connecting all the viewers, players, media and every attendee to all the action in real-time. Verizon’s state-of-the-art network will offer comprehensive coverage across all the stadiums and official sites and will also be utilized in various tournament operations.



In addition to this, FIFA also selected Verizon as the official tournament supporter for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, set to be held in Brazil. Verizon will offer various fan experiences for the viewers in the United States, such as unique giveaways, player meet-and-greets ahead of the tournament and more.

Will This Partnership Boost VZ’s Share Performance?

Verizon’s existing partnerships with major sports associations, such as the National Football League and National Hockey League, have already established the company as a trusted partner in the sports sector. The recent deal with FIFA for two major world cups underscores the growing credibility of its industry-leading portfolio. This bodes well for the company’s long-term growth.

VZ’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of VZ have gained 35.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 39.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VZ’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

VZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. It is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes the process easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.