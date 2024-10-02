Will KEYS Stock Gain From the Expansion of Signal Generator Portfolio?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently expanded its signal generator portfolio with the addition of a radio frequency (RF) Analog Signal Generator and Microwave Analog Signal Generator.



These innovative products are designed to meet the needs of RF engineers, providing portable and compact solutions for component and device characterization at frequencies reaching up to 26 GHz.

What KEYS’ Launch Brings to the Table

Signal generators play a crucial role in the development and testing of various components and devices, spanning consumer electronics, wireless networks and radar systems. They are essential for generating continuous waveform and analog modulation signals during the design and testing phases.



Keysight’s newly-launched signal generators bring a host of advantages to the table. Their portable and lightweight design allows for easy transportation and efficient use of lab space. With a versatile power range, these generators can provide accurately leveled output power from -120 dBm to +23 dBm, making them suitable for a broad spectrum of RF and microwave applications.



In addition to portability, these cutting-edge solutions feature low phase noise characteristics with an oven-controlled crystal oscillator signal achieving phase noise of -130 dBc/Hz at 1 GHz and a 20 kHz offset, along with millihertz resolution. This level of stability is crucial for ensuring measurement accuracy in high-frequency applications. The rapid testing capabilities of the generators, with a fast-switching speed of just 20 µs, are further expected to enhance testing efficiency and throughput.



The extensive modulation capabilities of the new generators support a variety of modulation types, including amplitude, frequency, phase, pulse modulation, pulse train and frequency chirps. This flexibility will likely allow RF engineers to tailor their testing to specific requirements. Moreover, an optimized user interface featuring an LCD touch screen, combined with remote desktop PC software, is expected to simplify operation and enhance the user experience.

Will KEYS Stock Benefit From the Launch?

These new solutions present a breakthrough in signal source analysis, simplifying complex measurements and providing a competitive edge in the rapidly advancing field of RF engineering. As demand for precision in advanced applications grows, Keysight stands to gain significantly by offering an integrated solution that enhances efficiency and accelerates technology development.



With these new offerings, Keysight continues to empower RF engineers with reliable signal generation tools that combine excellent signal purity, a wide output power range and fast switching speed — all within a compact design. These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Keysight’s solutions in wireless communications, digital design and radar technology, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

KEYS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Keysight have gained 17.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KEYS’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 4.19%.



Workday Inc. WDAY sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%. WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains.



Airgain, Inc. AIRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.



Based in San Diego, CA, Airgain provides antenna products as integrated wireless solutions. These devices are designed to address vital connectivity requirements during product development and throughout the entire lifecycle of other industries, such as automotive and consumer, in addition to various sectors within an enterprise.

