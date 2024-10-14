Will Increasing Uptake of Ciena's Solutions Aid CIEN Shares?

Ciena Corporation CIEN has announced that On Net Fibra Colombia (ON NET FIBRA) is utilizing automation software from Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, to facilitate its transition to a cloud-native Operations Support System (OSS). The adoption of the Blue Planet Cloud Native Platform enables ON NET FIBRA to streamline service delivery with advanced inventory, orchestration and assurance applications built on this platform, enhancing customer connectivity and improving operational efficiency.



On Net Fibra is one of Colombia's leading neutral connectivity service providers, boasting the country's largest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network. With operations in 85 cities and approximately 4.2 million homes connected, its open network enables telecommunications operators to deliver high-speed Internet services through this technology.



ON NET FIBRA is adopting Blue Planet Inventory (BPI), Blue Planet Orchestration (BPO) and Blue Planet Unified Assurance & Analytics (UAA) applications to achieve a holistic view of its network resources and services. These tools enable it to implement a comprehensive lifecycle strategy across its open access xPON (Passive Optical Network with Extended Reach), encompassing planning, fulfillment and assurance to ensure a cohesive closed-loop customer experience.



Ciena highlighted that its Blue Planet Cloud Native Platform is driving ON NET FIBRA’s digital transformation by integrating multiple OSS applications into a single platform. This collaboration has resulted in a flexible OSS solution that supports ON NET FIBRA’s growth and facilitates the delivery of differentiated services.

Healthy Uptake of Blue Planet Driving Ciena’s Top Line

Blue Planet Automation software and services is a comprehensive, cloud-native and standards-based software portfolio that enables customers to realize their digital transformation through automation of the services lifecycle. Its intelligent automation portfolio helps communication service providers transition to more software-driven and digital operations, accelerating the rollout of new services across various network domains and vendors.



Blue Planet's top line nearly doubled year over year, with revenues from its Automation Software and Services segment rising 97% to $25.8 million, making up 2.7% of total revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. In September 2024, Danish network provider TDC NET adopted Blue Planet’s automation software to enhance its Operating Support System. By utilizing Blue Planet Inventory (BPI) on the Cloud Native Platform, TDC NET will gain a precise and unified view of its mobile and fixed network resources.

In August 2024, Lumen selected Blue Planet for its intelligent automation software to support its strategic network inventory transformation efforts. Enhanced visibility into network inventory through Blue Planet Inventory (BPI) will expedite the creation, development and support of Lumen solutions, such as Network-as-a-Service and the newly introduced Private Connectivity Fabric.



As the adoption continues to increase, Ciena is poised to benefit from the increasing revenue and market interest in its innovative solutions. This will improve its financial performance in the long term and drive CIEN stock.

CIEN’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 56.8% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 56.9%.



