Will HUBS' Strategic Move to Drive Sales Conversion Fuel Stock Growth?

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS recently announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Amplitude to integrate the complementary capabilities and help businesses improve their sales performance. The collaboration emphasizes offering detailed insights into user behavior and boosting marketing efficiency.



Product-led growth is the most efficient way to drive sustainable revenue growth. However, to achieve this and unlock the complete potential of their products, enterprises’ marketing campaigns must target the right audience. Lack of synchronization between marketing and product data often hinders enterprises’ ability to understand customer behavior. Lack of insights causes inefficient lead prioritization, ineffective marketing campaigns and missed upsell and cross-sell opportunities.



Using basic metrics such as email open rates isn’t enough to gauge the success of marketing campaigns. Although HubSpot's Smart CRM (Customer Relationship Management) provides a marketing, sales and service team with a single, unified view of customer interaction data, this info doesn't provide any insights into how clients are engaging with the products, when they are ready to upgrade and why they are struggling to choose.



The collaboration of HubSpot and Amplitude fills this gap by providing a unified view of product and marketing data. The alignment of product usage information and with CRM workflows will empower GTM teams to swiftly identify key buying signals. It will enrich marketers and sales teams with a better understanding of how marketing strategies influence consumer choices, buying patterns and key metrics such as retention and revenue.



The availability of HubSpot’s lead scoring in conjunction with Amplitude’s customer behavior analytics facilitates the creation of enhanced marketing campaigns that better serve the sales team. Amplitude charts will be directly accessible from the HubSpot dashboard. These advanced features will deliver personalized marketing campaigns, reduce the risk of customer churn and significantly boost sales conversion.

Will This Collaboration Boost HUBS’ Share Performance?

Integration of advanced behavioral analytics capabilities from Amplitude significantly strengthens HUBS’ portfolio. The solution is already gaining traction from several enterprises across industries. This strategic collaboration is expected to enable HUBS to stay ahead of the curve in a competitive and fast-evolving CRM space.

HUBS’ Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot have lost 1.7% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 33.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HubSpot currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



