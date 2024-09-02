Will ERIC's Breakthrough in Mobile Connectivity Propel Stock Growth?

Ericsson ERIC announced that it achieved a milestone in mobile connectivity that would lay the groundwork for developing 5G advanced technologies in collaboration with Telstra. In this venture, Telstra, a leading mobile network provider in Australia, deployed the RAN Processor 6672, which is part of ERIC’s fourth generation of RAN (Radio Access Network) purpose-built platform, within its Centralised RAN configuration. The solution, validated by Telstra, demonstrated three times the capacity compared with previous generations.



The breakthrough is vital as it will not only improve the current service but also prepare the network for future innovations such as 5G Advanced, 6G and other associated technologies. ERIC’s RAN processors can support up to 20 times more pre-integrated AI models with superior inference capacity. The support for AI/ML capabilities and advanced automation delivers a more flexible and responsive network that offers an improved experience to end users.



The test and validation conducted by Telstra show that the new RAN processor offers up to 60 percent lower energy consumption compared with legacy distributed RAN deployments. It efficiently manages critical digital signal processing tasks of the RAN, including modulation, demodulation, encoding, decoding and scheduling of LTE and NR traffic. The innovative RAN architecture eliminates single points of failure and ensures efficient scaling of compute resources to match the future demand.



Backed by these enhancements, ERIC’s new RAN processor facilitates impressive data speed with greater consistency and reliability. These features will strengthen the network infrastructure needed to support advanced applications across industries.

Will This Collaboration Boost ERIC’s Share Performance?

Ericsson’s recent venture with Telstra has set a new benchmark for speed, reliability and efficiency in mobile data and connectivity. It is putting a strong emphasis on developing leading-edge AI integrated connectivity solutions that not only enhance current services but also facilitate the development of future networks. This bodes well for long-term growth.

ERIC Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Ericsson have gained 44.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 42.1% growth.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



