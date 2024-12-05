News & Insights

Wiley reports Q2 adjusted EPS 97c vs. 73c last year

December 05, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Reports Q2 revenue $426.6M vs. $492.81M last year. “Continuous improvement is a way of life for us now, and it’s beginning to pay off in our quality growth and margin expansion,” said Matthew Kissner, Wiley (WLY) president and CEO. “Learning has had a good year so far, both Academic and Professional, and Research delivered low-single digit growth with leading indicators and favorable comparisons signaling a better second half ahead. Additionally, we continue to see interest from tech companies and other corporate LLM developers for our high-value content and data to train and commercialize AI models.”

