Wildcat Resources Unveils Major Lithium Resource in Australia

Wildcat Resources Ltd. (AU:WC8) has released an update.

Wildcat Resources Ltd has announced a significant milestone with the delivery of its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tabba Tabba Lithium Project, revealing a massive 74.1 million tonnes of lithium resource at 1.0% Li2O. This positions the company as a leading player in the global lithium market, benefiting from strategic advantages such as proximity to Port Hedland and existing infrastructure. The rapid development of this high-quality resource underscores Wildcat’s potential as a major lithium developer.

