Wildcat Resources Sees Stake Adjustment by Mineral Resources

November 05, 2024 — 04:28 am EST

Wildcat Resources Ltd. (AU:WC8) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes) has adjusted its stake in Wildcat Resources Ltd., with a current holding of 232,741,887 shares, translating to an 18.82% voting power. This shift comes after a series of transactions, including a notable subscription for over 26 million shares, highlighting MinRes’ strategic engagement with Wildcat. Investors may find these movements intriguing as they illustrate the dynamic nature of shareholder interests within resource companies.

