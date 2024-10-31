Widgie Nickel Finalizes $3.6M Placement Amid Gold Project Progress

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.

Widgie Nickel Limited has successfully settled a $3.6 million placement, issuing 144 million new shares and options to bolster its capital position. This funding supports ongoing activities at the promising Butchers Creek Gold Project, where drilling is nearing completion despite seasonal challenges. The company anticipates sharing valuable insights and results from the project soon, which could enhance its future value in a favorable gold market.

