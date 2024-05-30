News & Insights

Stocks

Wide Open Agriculture Addresses ASX Breach

May 30, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. (AU:WOA) has released an update.

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. has issued a corrective announcement addressing a technical breach of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 due to the unintended issuance of shares beyond the company’s placement capacity following the divestment of ‘Dirty Clean Food.’ The company stressed that this was an oversight and is currently in discussions with the ASX to resolve the matter. Meanwhile, WOA continues to focus on the production and scaling up of its flagship Buntine Protein®, aiming to deliver financial, natural, social, and inspirational returns through its regenerative food and agriculture business.

For further insights into AU:WOA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.