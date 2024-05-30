Wide Open Agriculture Addresses ASX Breach

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. (AU:WOA) has released an update.

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. has issued a corrective announcement addressing a technical breach of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 due to the unintended issuance of shares beyond the company’s placement capacity following the divestment of ‘Dirty Clean Food.’ The company stressed that this was an oversight and is currently in discussions with the ASX to resolve the matter. Meanwhile, WOA continues to focus on the production and scaling up of its flagship Buntine Protein®, aiming to deliver financial, natural, social, and inspirational returns through its regenerative food and agriculture business.

For further insights into AU:WOA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.