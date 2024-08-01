Why You Won’t Be Able To Afford Retiring in These 15 Cities in Colorado

Colorado ranks as one of the most expensive states to live in when you include high-dollar resort communities like Aspen and Vail or some of the pricier communities around Denver and Boulder. You’ll find much more affordable cities and towns elsewhere in the Centennial State, though they might not be ideal for retirees because of a lack of amenities.

A recent GOBankingRates study looked at each state to determine how long $1 million would last you in retirement. In Colorado, $1 million would last you an average of 16 years, two months and four days. That ranked it as the 16th most expensive state for retirees with a $1 million nest egg.

Here’s how the costs broke down:

Annual groceries cost: $4,979

$4,979 Annual housing cost: $13,691

$13,691 Annual utilities cost: $3,944

$3,944 Annual transportation cost: $5,254

$5,254 Annual healthcare cost: $7,465

$7,465 Total annual expenditures: $61,807

When you break those annual expenditures down further, they come to about $5,150 a month. But plenty of municipalities in Colorado will cost you a whole lot more than that. A separate GBR study that looked at costs in thousands of U.S. communities found that average monthly expenditures in Aspen are a whopping $56,746 — the second highest in the country behind Palm Beach, Florida.

Much of Aspen’s expense is based on an average monthly mortgage of about $55,000, which means many homes are priced at $10 million or above. Other ultra-expensive Colorado communities include Mountain Village ($36,542 a month), Snowmass Village ($31,458) and Telluride ($29,715).

Obviously, you need to be wealthy to retire in any of those places. But there are also dozens of less expensive communities that are still out of reach for most U.S. retirees.

Following are 15 Colorado cities where retirement is unaffordable based on GBR’s analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Sperlings BestPlaces, AreaVibes, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. All cities listed have average living expenses above $6,000 a month.

Dillon

Average monthly expenditures : $1,703

: $1,703 Average monthly mortgage : $6,568

: $6,568 Monthly cost of living: $8,271

Sedalia

Average monthly expenditures : $1,888

: $1,888 Average monthly mortgage : $5,250

: $5,250 Monthly cost of living: $7,138

Meridian

Average monthly expenditures : $1,836

: $1,836 Average monthly mortgage : $4,679

: $4,679 Monthly cost of living: $6,515

Estes Park

Average monthly expenditures : $1,773

: $1,773 Average monthly mortgage : $4,748

: $4,748 Monthly cost of living: $6,521

Lyons

Average monthly expenditures : $1,827

: $1,827 Average monthly mortgage : $4,605

: $4,605 Monthly cost of living: $6,432

Durango

Average monthly expenditures : $1,701

: $1,701 Average monthly mortgage : $4,657

: $4,657 Monthly cost of living: $6,358

Highlands Ranch

Average monthly expenditures : $1,863

: $1,863 Average monthly mortgage : $4,422

: $4,422 Monthly cost of living: $6,285

Erie

Average monthly expenditures : $1,805

: $1,805 Average monthly mortgage : $4,474

: $4,474 Monthly cost of living: $6,279

Monument

Average monthly expenditures : $1,787

: $1,787 Average monthly mortgage : $4,463

: $4,463 Monthly cost of living: $6,250

Lafayette

Average monthly expenditures : $1,799

: $1,799 Average monthly mortgage : $4,434

: $4,434 Monthly cost of living: $6,234

Morrison

Average monthly expenditures : $1,874

: $1,874 Average monthly mortgage : $4,268

: $4,268 Monthly cost of living: $6,142

Parker

Average monthly expenditures : $1,880

: $1,880 Average monthly mortgage : $4,255

: $4,255 Monthly cost of living: $6,135

Gypsum

Average monthly expenditures : $1,749

: $1,749 Average monthly mortgage : $4,386

: $4,386 Monthly cost of living: $6,135

Elizabeth

Average monthly expenditures : $1,930

: $1,930 Average monthly mortgage : $4,130

: $4,130 Monthly cost of living: $6,060

Ouray

Average monthly expenditures : $1,756

: $1,756 Average monthly mortgage : $4,288

: $4,288 Monthly cost of living: $6,044

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why You Won’t Be Able To Afford Retiring in These 15 Cities in Colorado

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.