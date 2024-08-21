Why TJX Companies Stock Just Jumped 6%

Shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) -- probably better known to shoppers as T.J. Maxx -- ran up 5.9% through 10:45 a.m. ET after the company announced a beat on both sales and earnings estimates Wednesday morning.

Heading into the quarter, analysts forecast TJX would earn $0.92 per share on $13.3 billion in sales. In fact, it earned $0.96 per share, and its revenue approached $13.5 billion.

TJX second-quarter earnings

TJX reported a 6% gain in second-quarter sales year over year, including a 4% gain in same-store sales (comps) in particular. (The rest of the sales gains came from opening new stores). The company then turbocharged that rather modest sales growth with a 50-basis-point increase in profit margins (now at 10.9%), resulting in total growth of 13% on the bottom line.

CEO Ernie Herrman pronounced himself "extremely pleased" with his company's performance, noting that sales growth has been a steady 6% so far this year, and comps growth is picking up. In light of this, management decided to raise guidance for the rest of this year.

Is TJX stock a buy?

What's curious is how that guidance was raised. Management says comps will grow only 2% to 3% in the third quarter, which would be a slowdown. But profit margins are forecast to expand substantially, to 11.8% or even 11.9% -- as much as a 100-basis-point sequential increase, resulting in profits per share of about $1.07.

TJX believes full-year comps will grow 3%, margins will average 11.2%, and profits will come in near $4.11 per share.

That's all pretty great news -- except for what it means for the stock's valuation. Divided into a $120 share price, $4.11 in profit implies a price-to-earnings ratio of 29. That's actually a bit high for a company growing sales at 6%, even if profits are growing twice as fast in the low teens.

All things considered, I would say this makes TJX a great business that's growing well, but not a cheap stock. Enjoy today's gains, investor. But at this price, the stock is not a compelling buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tjx Companies right now?

Before you buy stock in Tjx Companies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tjx Companies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $779,735!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tjx Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.