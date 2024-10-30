Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Crashing Today

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock is getting crushed in Wednesday's trading following news that the company's auditing firm has resigned. The server specialist's share price was down 31.6% as of 12:30 p.m. ET.

Supermicro published a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today that revealed that Ernst & Young (EY) had resigned as its financial auditor. In its resignation letter, EY said that it was stepping back from the role because it could not "rely on management's and the audit committee's representations."

Things just got much worse for Supermicro investors

News of EY's resignation has raised a new round of concerns about accounting at Supermicro. In August, Hindenburg Research published a short seller's report alleging that the tech company was a serial offender when it came to bad accounting and financial practices.

The next day, Supermicro announced that it was delaying the filing of its annual 10-K report -- but management stated that it did not expect material restatements of previous results. The company had previously paid a $17.5 million fine to the SEC to resolve accounting issues.

What's next for Supermicro stock?

Supermicro has seen its sales and earnings soar over the last year thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) intelligence trends, but concerns about accounting practices and other potential irregularities have cast a dark cloud over the stock. Today's big sell-offs have pushed the stock down roughly 72% from the high it reached earlier this year, but the company's share price is still up roughly 18% year to date. Despite reporting strong profit growth, the company is now valued at just 10 times this year's expected earnings.

Super Micro Computer stock may look quite cheap based on price-to-earnings multiples and other metrics, but the uncertainty surrounding accounting issues and other potential regulatory problems means that attempting to value the company based on traditional means probably isn't prudent.

The resignation of EY as the company's auditor is a major red flag and raises the possibility that the stock could be removed from the S&P 500 index or delisted altogether. While it's possible that Supermicro will emerge from these challenges and manage to allay investor concerns, the company has a lot of proving itself to do.

Until then, the prevailing market sentiment will likely reflect a "where there's smoke, there's fire" line of thinking. Investors will get a closer look when the tech specialist reports quarterly earnings and hosts a conference call on Nov. 5.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,492 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,204 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $409,559!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 28, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.